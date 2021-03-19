Income-based Gateway Senior Apartments being built in Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE — New affordable housing for seniors is on the way to Fishersville.
Gateway Senior Apartments plans on providing affordable, income-based housing for residents 55 and over. The four-story apartment building will feature 50 two-bedroom apartments, 30 one-bedroom apartments and a fitness center for residents.
The apartments, which are being constructed through a partnership between Pinnacle Construction and Development Corporation and Virginia Housing, are expected to be finished in Spring 2022.
Part of the reason for the speed of the project is the use of modular construction. Through modular construction, units are built off-site while foundational work is completed on-site. The units are shipped to the site when they are 75% complete and stacked on top of each other.
Art Bowen, Virginia Housing’s director of rental housing, said the choice allows Pinnacle to take advantage of several factors, including time and price.
“Gateway Senior Apartments is the first development that we’ve financed using modular construction,” Bowen said. “This process has a number of advantages, the biggest being time savings. In fact, if this development were built through conventional construction, it would have taken 24 months. By using modular construction, it will be built in 15-18 months.”
The total savings when using modular construction is not entirely known, but Bowen said a large purpose for the project would be to evaluate the differences in cost.
While the project boasts several advantages, it also does come with some barriers, mainly being adjusting to a new system.
“There’s been a bit of a learning curve for us, just to get familiar with this construction technique,” Bowen said. “It’s going to be a bit different for everyone involved, but thus far it hasn’t posed any challenges to us.”
Pinnacle and Virginia Housing worked together on several projects in the past, but this is the first collaboration under Virginia Housing’s invocation pool in their tax credit program.
Pinnacle received 9% housing credits, equaling $14 million, to complete construction. The apartments are among the first project to be built using these tax credits.
“This project was one of two selected to move forward using these innovation credits,” Bowen said.
Modular construction, while not a new idea, is relatively new to large buildings, according to Bowen. He said the creative plan was a welcome sight for Virginia Housing.
“We were pleased to see it,” Bowen said. “I think in one way this was in the ballpark of what we expected to see. On the other hand, we weren’t quite sure what we were going to see.”
Construction is a bit behind schedule because of weather but is progressing well, Bowen said.
“New construction like this ultimately produces apartments to seniors at an affordable rate-level,” Bowen said. “They bring money into the local economy. They bring construction jobs with them. These partnerships really make a big difference on the local level.”