Income-based Gateway Senior Apartments being built in Fishersville

The total savings when using modular construction is not entirely known, but Bowen said a large purpose for the project would be to evaluate the differences in cost.

While the project boasts several advantages, it also does come with some barriers, mainly being adjusting to a new system.

“There’s been a bit of a learning curve for us, just to get familiar with this construction technique,” Bowen said. “It’s going to be a bit different for everyone involved, but thus far it hasn’t posed any challenges to us.”

Pinnacle and Virginia Housing worked together on several projects in the past, but this is the first collaboration under Virginia Housing’s invocation pool in their tax credit program.

Pinnacle received 9% housing credits, equaling $14 million, to complete construction. The apartments are among the first project to be built using these tax credits.

“This project was one of two selected to move forward using these innovation credits,” Bowen said.

Modular construction, while not a new idea, is relatively new to large buildings, according to Bowen. He said the creative plan was a welcome sight for Virginia Housing.