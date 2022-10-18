It’s peak fall foliage time in the Valley

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK — A drive through part of the Skyline Drive on an autumn mid-October morning is to be dazzled by a collage of brilliant fall colors on the park trees.

The vibrant leaves appear even more spectacular when the sun reflects.

Peak fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley is happening now or is about to happen. Based on this past weekend’s traffic in Shenandoah National Park, visitors don’t want to miss the fall colors in full bloom.

“We had a beautiful and extremely busy weekend,” said Claire Comer, spokeswoman for Shenandoah National Park. Visitors entering the park from Route 33 were backed up from the entrance lane onto the highway. A blogger told Comer about a count of 14 different state license plates in the eastern part of the park. Eastern state visitors dominate the park visitors while Comer said there are abundant Ohio visitors.

Comer said the higher elevations of the park are just past peak foliage, but said there is plenty of color in the lower elevations. “There is still green in the lower elevations and there are lots of colors,” she said.

The traffic in Shenandoah National Park on Tuesday was steady, but not busy. “The number one travel tip is to come during the week,” Comer said.

For those who truly want to see the extreme elevations, Comer said Front Royal in Warren County is about 500 feet. Hawksbill Mountain, located in Shenandoah National’s center between mile marker 45 and mile marker 50, is 4,100 feet. Hawksbill is the highest point in the park.

The coming weekend with high temperatures in the low 70s promises to be another busy one for leaf peeping. “The weather forecast is good with some warm days and little to no precipitation,” Comer said.

Further information about Shenandoah National Park can be found on the park’s website, which can be found by spelling out the park. Comer said the wealth of information on the web site includes a live update each Thursday afternoon.