SWOOPE — On a recent Sunday, Polyface Farm sat empty of farmers and other workers.

Then Joe Kenefic arrived.

Kenefic was delivering about 300 chicks, just hatched, to the brood houses at the farm. The main batch of 800 chicks had already been delivered the day before. These were the stragglers. Joe was working because chicks must go to the brood house within 48 hours of being hatched to get food, water and heat to survive.

Webs of communities support local agriculture with many people working behind the scenes. Kenefic is one of those doing behind-the-scenes work, often hatching about 2,000 eggs per month and then delivering the chicks to Polyface Farm, home of the well-known speaker, author and regenerative farmer, Joel Salatin, who speaks around the world on regenerative farming practices.

For almost four years, every month, from spring to early fall, Kenefic has been hatching eggs for Polyface Farm with incubators housed in a shed beside his house in Raphine, which is about a 30-minute drive from Swoope, where Polyface is located. Kenefic buys the eggs from Polyface, hatches them, and then sells the chicks back to the farm.

“Polyface’s goal is to help other farmers,” said Kenefic, who started doing this job for Polyface when their former egg hatcher moved away. A neighbor recommended Kenefic, who had experience hatching ducks and raising chickens, geese and meat goats. Kenefic said he is building infrastructure to continue hatching and raising ducks after a bobcat recently killed 30 of his ducks and six geese during the night.

With compassion and meticulousness, Kenefic happily tends to Polyface’s eggs for their composite breed chickens. The eggs must have a controlled environment with a temperature of 99.8 degrees for 18 days at 50% humidity. While in the incubator, the eggs move on trays, mimicking what the mother hen would do if she were sitting on the egg. Kenefic has to tape down the trays and shelves to protect eggs while they move. When the eggs are 18 days old, he removes the trays, flattens the eggs, lowers the temperature to 97.5, and raises the humidity to 80%.

Then the eggs start hatching.

“I like animals and doing this job on my property,” Kenefic said.

As soon as the chicks hatch, Kenefic has to remove the trays and quickly count and load chicks into boxes for transport, with 25 chicks per quarter section of the box. He throws away the shells and picks off bits of shell from some chicks while searching for injured ones. A couple of chicks often die, but most live. Kenefic often talks to the eggs and the chirping chicks while working.

“What’s the matter with you?” he asks one of the chicks with a hunched back. Kenefic carefully puts the chick into a box. “I’m going to put him by himself. When the others knock him down, he’s not getting back up.”

Kenefic puts unhatched eggs back into the incubator, as well as the half-hatched ones, so they don’t dry out, which will deform the chick. A full box carries 100 chicks. While surveying the eggs, Kenefic notices a chick still half in the shell in one of the Brinsea incubators.

“He’s going to stay in there and chill out,” Kenefic said.

That chick will be in the batch when he transports the remaining hatched chicks another day.

According to Kenefic, the newer Cimuka incubator’s hatch rate is about 90%, while the older Brinsea ones have a 75–80% hatch rate. A Cimuka incubator holds 490 eggs; two Brinsea incubators hold 460; and one Brinsea contains 252. Kenefic remains earnest and hopeful through the process.

“I had one chick who looked dead, had a piece of shell stuck to his bloody fuzz, his legs bent, and now he’s up walking around,” Kenefic said.

The work requires care at all stages, including the cleaning, Kenefic said. After delivering the hatched chicks, he spends about two days cleaning all the work tables, trays and incubators with vinegar and bleach. Underneath all the trays and the back walls of the incubators have to be cleaned with careful rinsing of all the surfaces required. He cleans them beside his house next to the incubators’ shed.

“Cleaning is the hardest part of the job,” Kenefic said. “It’s tedious and has to all be done by hand with scrub pads. If everything is not sterile, the eggs and chicks will get bacteria, making them sick.”

Power outages are another challenge for his egg operation. When the power goes out, it often comes on in less than an hour.

“In that case, I do nothing,” he said. “I don’t open the incubator door.”

If it doesn’t come on in an hour, Kenefic heats the room to 99 degrees with a propane heater.

Kenefic loads the full boxes into his Hyundai Sonata with a “Farm Vehicle” tag for the drive to Polyface Farm.

“I have been pulled over before, but once the officer hears all the cheeping in the car, he says, ‘Yeah, ok, I can see this is a farm vehicle,’” Kenefic said.

Kenefic carefully leaves the windows open for a cross breeze on this warm day because the chicks need air. He notices how they’re doing. If it’s too hot, he’ll load 20 chicks into a section of the box instead of 25.

“One time I got there, and they were all out of breath,” he said, adding that he knows they are content when the chicks are mostly quiet on the ride. On this recent Sunday, he is delivering about 300 chicks to Polyface’s brood house, where the chicks will live for about four to six weeks. In the past couple of days, he’s transported about 800 chicks.

“I’m going to watch them for a second to make sure they’re OK,” he said, looking into the brood house full of chicks. “There’s a hunchback one. I’ll put him into the food.”

Kenefic lifts the chick and places him in the food tray.

“I don’t think he can jump up there,” Kenefic said, noting another chick that looked scraggly with shell bits stuck to his body. “He’s standing, though,” Kenefic continued. “If they’re standing, then they’ll probably make it.”

Kenefic notes another chick that looks like it is struggling. “He’s cleaning himself, though; that means he’ll live.”

Kenefic points out that many chicks are sleeping because the trip has tired them. He also notes how hearty they are.

“After they hatch, I’ve dropped a bunch of them before — they’re resilient,” Kenefic said. “They’re tougher than you’d think a two-second-old baby would be.”

When he sees some lying in the brood house, he turns them over and puts them on their feet to check on them. He picks up another chick with a drooping wing.

“You have a broken wing,” Kenefic said. “That probably hurts.”

When the chicks leave the brood house, they will be raised on pasture, with the males living for about one year and then becoming stew chicken and animal feed while the females will become laying hens. About one-eighth of the males will go with the hens, Kenefic said. He added that Polyface chickens are grass-fed, free-range, and raised with no chemicals. In addition to chickens, Polyface Farm raises grass-fed beef, pastured turkeys, forage-based rabbits and pastured pigs.

After the chicks are delivered and checked, Kenefic returns to his place to tend the remaining eggs, which will hatch in a day. Then he’ll make the final delivery of this batch of chicks.

As Kenefic leaves Polyface Farm, he passes a sign at the entrance that reads, “The farm of many faces.”

Kenefic is one of those faces.