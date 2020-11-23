Jim Brewer: factors to consider when feeding and watching birds

I like to feed and watch the birds and I’m not alone. There are about 60 million of us according to a recent survey. In fact, the overall market for wild bird products is projected to reach $2.2. billion by 2021. That’s a lot of birdseed.

This cursed COVID mess has actually stimulated bird feeding and watching. Compared to tending and caring for household pets, it’s relatively inexpensive and anybody with a backyard or patio can do it, even those in apartments and condos. When my mom was in assisted living, I put a feeder on the window of her second floor suite and we attracted over 10 different kinds of birds within a few weeks.

There are two important factors to consider when feeding and watching birds. Food and water. Of the two, water is the most important, especially in cold weather.

Birds, unlike other mammals, don’t have sweat glands, therefore they don’t lose as much liquids as other animals, but they need water to survive. Small birds require water at least twice a day. In the winter, when sources are frozen, and in the heat of summer when sources have dried up, water is super important

