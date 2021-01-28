John Davis, former Augusta County Clerk of Court for 31 years, dies at 69

Many of those earliest records remained and were now under Davis’s care, documents with wax seals and the signatures of the likes of men such as Thomas Jefferson and George Washington. He was proud of those records and was always quick to pull out the deed book, for instance, with the treaty creating the city of Pittsburgh (which was once in Augusta County) complete with the signatures of the names of the Native American leaders.

In a twist of fate, that initial election victory for Davis came against the uncle of the current Augusta County Clerk of Court, Steve Landes. “John has been a true mentor for me and since my election, whenever I couldn’t figure something out I called on him. I never met anybody who didn’t like John Davis,” Landes said, noting that he was working on resolutions to honor him through the Virginia clerk’s association as well as through the General Assembly.

“John always looked at everyone on the same level,” said Brydge. “He never put anybody above anyone else whether you were a farmer in Augusta County or a legislator, you were all the same,” she added.