John Davis, former Augusta County Clerk of Court for 31 years, dies at 69

Gerald Garber, the chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, summed it up as well as anyone. “John Davis was one of the finest public servants that I remember in my lifetime,” he said.
John B. Davis, the retired Augusta County Clerk of Court died early Thursday morning of apparent complications from surgery a week ago. The loss of John, a personal friend and colleague to me, will run deep in Augusta County with effects that will ripple across the state. He was 69.
Elected Clerk of the Augusta County Circuit Court in 1982 (He served from 1983-2015.), John oversaw the transformation of local record keeping from a completely paper-based and hand-or-typewriter-written operation to one that is totally digital today. In his 31 years as Clerk of the Court, John realized fully the value of the county record holdings and took swift and massive action to conserve them. As grants became available, John was among the most energetic officials to apply for and receive the funds necessary for the costly professional conservation treatment of the rare and delicate 18th and early 19th century records.
All told he, along with his lifelong friend and colleague Carol Brydge, the county pulled in a half million dollars’ worth of grants to preserve the records, including the cleaning, organizing, indexing and preservation of the entire Chancery Court records, an amazing collection of three-quarters of a million documents some dating back to 1745 that can now be viewed from the Library of Virginia website.
Brydge, who was a year behind Davis at Wilson Memorial High School, came to the courthouse at the request of her friend Davis who had recently been elected Clerk of the Court after a surprise election victory. Brydge was working for a local law firm and John asked her to apply for a job at the courthouse. She started in 1989 and served as Davis’s chief deputy from 1992 until 2015. She then became clerk in her own right until her retirement.
Davis was Augusta County to the core. He was born in the Waynesboro Community Hospital, and educated in the Augusta County public schools. He embraced the unique educational opportunities on “The Post” at Wilson Memorial High School where he was president of the Class of 1969 and the school’s drum major. He went on to get an undergraduate and master’s degree at Madison College, now James Madison University.
His wife of 48 years, Patrice, was a year behind him at Wilson Memorial and followed him to Madison where they both majored in education. She is retired from a teaching career. Davis spent 11 years in the Augusta County School system as a teacher and administrator before he launched his quiet door knocking campaign that earned him an unlikely election to the clerk’s post.
As a history teacher, he walked into his element in the Augusta County Courthouse, a spot that has served as the seat of the county’s government since 1745 when the first courthouse was erected on the very same spot and the first records were scratched out by quill pen.
Many of those earliest records remained and were now under Davis’s care, documents with wax seals and the signatures of the likes of men such as Thomas Jefferson and George Washington. He was proud of those records and was always quick to pull out the deed book, for instance, with the treaty creating the city of Pittsburgh (which was once in Augusta County) complete with the signatures of the names of the Native American leaders.
In a twist of fate, that initial election victory for Davis came against the uncle of the current Augusta County Clerk of Court, Steve Landes. “John has been a true mentor for me and since my election, whenever I couldn’t figure something out I called on him. I never met anybody who didn’t like John Davis,” Landes said, noting that he was working on resolutions to honor him through the Virginia clerk’s association as well as through the General Assembly.
“John always looked at everyone on the same level,” said Brydge. “He never put anybody above anyone else whether you were a farmer in Augusta County or a legislator, you were all the same,” she added.
Davis’s love of history that surrounded him every day drew him to the Augusta County Historical Society where he was the long-time treasurer and board member. “John’s belief that the records belong to the people and must be made available to them made the Augusta County Courthouse one of the most welcoming and accommodating to all, from attorneys to genealogists to schoolchildren, in Virginia and across the country,” said historical society past president Katharine Brown, who added that Davis frequently opened up the courthouse at night to genealogy classes.
“He gave freely of his time to open the courthouse in the evening to classes of budding genealogists and personally guided them in the use of the records stored there. That he cared for learners of all ages surely comes from his years as a teacher, counselor, and administrator in Augusta County Schools prior to his election as Clerk of Court,” she added.
Davis’ community service was far reaching. He was a charter member of the Staunton-Augusta County Rotary Club and a long-time member of the Augusta Health Foundation. A modest man, he sought no recognition for the work that he did for the community that he loved.
I knew John on many levels from the historical society to selling popcorn with him at Jazz in the Park for Rotary. I can say proudly that the two times that I was sworn in as a member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, it was John Davis who issued that oath.
That memory becomes all that much more special after the hard news this morning of his passing. John Davis gave his entire life to the people and the community in which he was born and reared. He loved the courthouse and our history with all of his heart and soul. He is truly a giant in the annals of Augusta County’s story and will be sorely missed. Our hearts go out to his wife Patrice, his sons Andrew and Joseph, and his two grandchildren.
Nancy Sorrells writes stories about sports and history, including an occasional column, for The News Virginian.