Kate Collins Middle School's Mathew Snyder named Waynesboro teacher of the year

Math was Mathew Snyder’s most difficult subject as a student.

But now, as an adult, he helps students at Kate Collins Middle School as their math teacher. And on Monday, the Liberty University graduate was recognized as the Waynesboro Schools Teacher of the Year for 2021-22. The recognition came at an afternoon luncheon at the Wayne Theatre where the teachers of the year for all city schools were also recognized.

“I know what it is like to feel defeated,” said Snyder, who remembers his struggles with math. As part of the essay teachers of the year submitted, Snyder said that teaching students was a “calling worth fighting for.”

Marcia Nester, the Kate Collins principal, said while Snyder always has students focused and working, he also builds relationships with them. “That is a strength he has,” she said. Even when he is not in class, Snyder can be found talking to students in the Kate Collins lunchroom.

Snyder credits his wife Emily with believing in his dream of teaching, and said she has “been my rock ever since.” The father of three boys, Snyder also coaches baseball.

Other teachers of the year from the respective city schools recognized Monday included:

Andrew Stringfellow, a health and physical education teacher at Berkeley Glenn Elementary.

Hannah Mills, a school counselor at Wenonah Elementary.

Hannah Prestiy, A kindergarten teacher at Westwood Hills Elementary.

Jennifer Chance, a third-grade teacher at William Perry Elementary.

Lori Henderson, a mathematics teacher at Waynesboro High.

Gina Henderson, a Pre-K teacher at the Wayne Hills Center.

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell said the strong instruction now offered in city schools has made recruiting teachers to Waynesboro easier. “Dr. (Ryan) Barber talks with candidates who want to join a strong team,” he said.

Barber, the assistant superintendent for the Waynesboro Schools, noted the commitment teachers have that extends well beyond the workday. “It is weekends and nights and going to the play on Friday night and chaperoning the prom,” he said.

Diana Williams, chair of the Waynesboro School Board, said Monday was a time to recognize the “exceptional work” the honorees have done. Williams also noted how difficult the last 2 years of the pandemic have been for all educators. But she expressed optimism about the future.

“I’m starting to see light at the end of the tunnel,” Williams said.