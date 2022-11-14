Kenneth Lee, Jim Wood claim Waynesboro City Council seats

Ward D candidate Jim Wood and Ward C candidate Kenneth Lee claimed close victories in last week’s Waynesboro City Council elections following final tabulation on Monday.

Amber Lipscomb claimed the Ward D seat on the Waynesboro School Board over longtime incumbent Kathe Maneval by a vote of 1,162 to 1,038. Debra Freeman-Belle earned a new term as the Ward C School Board member. She was not opposed.

The city’s electoral board spent Monday afternoon counting provisional and final mail-in ballots.

Wood finished with 1,128 votes to incumbent Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter’s 1,111. Lee received 752 votes to Sloat’s 699.

Wood, who initially ran for Waynesboro City Council in 2020, spent the afternoon at the Waynesboro Registrar’s Office watching the electoral board complete its canvassing.

“I’m ready to get to work,” he said of taking office. Wood has emphasized economic development, and said that issue plus public safety were the two biggest issues in the campaign.

“I heard a lot of questions about economic development,” said Wood. He said he had run his campaign aggressively, like a football coach.

The narrowness of Wood’s 17-vote victory left open the possibility of a request for a recount by Hostetter, who was not immediately available for comment. Hostetter has been a strong advocate for the city’s development of parks such as the South River Greenway and the planned Sunset Park. The incumbent also pushed for the recent compensation increases for city employees. Of the need for staffing in all city departments Hostetter has said it is vital to retain and attract city employees.

Lee, an Air Force veteran who grew up Waynesboro and attended local schools, spoke of the importance of K-12 education and updated school facilities. He also spoke on Election Day of the importance of a more civically involved community, who he said need to show up at city meetings before issues are voted on. Lee could not be reached for comment Monday.

Sloat, the owner of a city machine shop with 30 employees, spoke of assuring the city has a well-trained workforce and of recruiting industry. On Monday, Sloat said he believes Ward C “will be in good hands. Kenny campaigned hard.” Sloat said both he and Lee have similar visions for the city and said the only real difference “is in our opinions on how to get there.”