Kroger, Coca-Cola donates 200 backpacks with food to Waynesboro students

Representatives from Kroger Mid-Atlantic and Coca-Cola Consolidated delivered 200 backpacks filled with food to Wayne Hills Center at 937 Fir St. in Waynesboro on Thursday.

The non-branded backpacks were provided by Coca-Cola Consolidated and the non-perishable food items were donated by Kroger.

The bags were filled with soup, granola bars, fruit snacks, trail mix, various cereals and other items.

“Helping to ensure our youth have access to nutritious and filling foods is of the utmost importance to us at Kroger,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We’re proud of this donation because not only were we able to provide 200 children with much-needed food, but we were also able to come together as a community while doing so.”

“We’re honored to partner with Kroger to serve the Waynesboro community,” said Frank VanValkenburg, Customer Development Director at Coke Consolidated. “Being able to provide backpacks to these students is just one of the ways we seek to live out Our Purpose every day.”

The donation, worth more than $3,000, and event were guided by Kroger’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste efforts aimed at eliminating hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025.

