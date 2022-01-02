Lassiter: Two congregations in Waynesboro become one as churches merge

AS A WRITER, you can find inspiration for a column just about anywhere.

Including a church pew.

That’s sort of how this column started. I was sitting in church, and a guy to the right of me had a ton of photography and videography equipment. The high-end professional stuff. The amount of equipment it takes multiple trips to the car to retrieve.

I tend to be curious — as most reporters are — so I asked him what was up with all the camera equipment.

He informed me he was there to make a video. I told him if he needed a hand with anything to just reach out. After the church service, the videographer actually took me up on the offer and I was able to help him conduct some interviews.

And that’s when it hit me.

If this was a compelling enough story for him to create a video, it was probably compelling enough for me to turn it into a column.

A brand new church in the heart of downtown Waynesboro and a church with a decades-long history of serving the west end of Waynesboro were uniting to become one church.

It seemed worth writing about.