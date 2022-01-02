Lassiter: Two congregations in Waynesboro become one as churches merge

AS A WRITER, you can find inspiration for a column just about anywhere.
Including a church pew.
That’s sort of how this column started. I was sitting in church, and a guy to the right of me had a ton of photography and videography equipment. The high-end professional stuff. The amount of equipment it takes multiple trips to the car to retrieve.
I tend to be curious — as most reporters are — so I asked him what was up with all the camera equipment.
He informed me he was there to make a video. I told him if he needed a hand with anything to just reach out. After the church service, the videographer actually took me up on the offer and I was able to help him conduct some interviews.
And that’s when it hit me.
If this was a compelling enough story for him to create a video, it was probably compelling enough for me to turn it into a column.
A brand new church in the heart of downtown Waynesboro and a church with a decades-long history of serving the west end of Waynesboro were uniting to become one church.
It seemed worth writing about.
STUMBLING INTO A STORYNew Valley Church pastor K.J. Washington ended his sermon Nov. 14 on the biblical foundation of the church with a call to action.
Take time to meet someone you don’t know.
Not just a casual exchange of first and last names.
But take some time and truly get to know someone.
On this particular Sunday, the pastor’s exhortation makes complete sense. It was the second week that New Valley Church and Westwood Baptist Church had met as a combined congregation — all under name New Valley — and the first time the two congregations merged at the Davis Street location in Waynesboro.
Before combining to make one congregation, New Valley and Westwood shared some theological distinctives but had different demographics.
New Valley was home to a lot of young adults and young families. In a traditionally Black church — like the one I had the privilege of growing up in — we’d affectionately classify a healthy portion of Westwood’s congregation as “the seasoned saints.”
As the pastor wrapped his biblical vision of the church, Washington’s closing word was for us to get to know each other.
After the service, the videographer had pre-arranged to interview a handful of people. My job was to read the scripted questions.
Simple enough.
One of the people I met was David Mawyer. Not only was he a deacon and treasurer at Westwood, but Mawyer, who had been a member of the church for 50 years, is sort of the unofficial church historian.
Mawyer explained to me in the late 1950s, Waynesboro Baptist Church, Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church and Wayne Hills Baptist Church started praying and strategizing about a church on the west end of the city.
That church would eventually meet in Westwood Elementary School from 1958 until it had its own property in 1963.
That explains the name.
“I got here in 1971,” Mawyer said. “I was 12. This was farm land, I believe.”
Officially launched in early 2020 — just months before the COVID-19 pandemic moved church to virtual for a season — New Valley Church assembled on Arch Avenue in a storefront building in downtown Waynesboro. I’m a little more familiar with the short history of that church.
And I should be.
I’m a member.
I’ve always had a heart for diversity in the church. I’ve always been curious as to why Martin Luther King Jr.’s statement about 11 a.m. on Sundays being the most segregated hour in America was true.
Books like Ed Gilbreath’s Reconciliation Blues, Dr. Bryan Loritts’ Insider Outsider and Derwin Gray’s Building A Multiethnic Church only fueled my desire to see something different than the norm.
I would later learn that Gray had been influential in shaping the New Valley’s staff desire to see a congregation as diverse as the city. When Washington called and told me his vision for planting the church, I was excited.
I prayed.
I talked to friends.
I talked to my pastors at the time.
And then I ultimately joined New Valley.
The logical question then becomes isn’t writing about my own church some sort of journalistic conflict of interest? I thought about that. There are two reasons I proceeded to tell the story.
First, I think it’s newsworthy. That’s’ the test I often use. Would an editor assign this story? And in this case, it’s such a unique story I’m sure that an editor would assign it.
Second, the greater temptation for me was to not to write the story. I love community journalism. I love that it makes you be accountable. It’s not like I’m covering a city with millions of people who I’ll never see again once I interview them. I know I’ll meet the people I write about every time I go to the grocery store.
And I’ll be held accountable for my words.
For better or worse.
I mean, can you imagine making a mistake in an article about your church and then going back to church that Sunday?
But I took the risk.
Because I think this story is worth telling.
<&underline>HOW TWO BECAME ONE</&underline>
There’s a story in the Old Testament of two men named Joshua and Caleb. Even as the men advanced in age, they were always ready for the next adventure.
When I talk to Mawyer, I was reminded of those two Old Testament figures.
He was always thinking of the next adventure.
“We talked about church plants and revitalization,” Mawyer said. “I remember sharing an article at a deacon meeting — I don’t remember where the churches were — but they had given their church (building) to another church. We’d probably been on this subject for several years. Then the connection to K.J. and Danny (Pearce) came along.”
The executive pastor at New Valley Church, Pearce had once been youth ministry coordinator at Westwood. As he launched out to help plant New Valley Church, the staff at Westwood graciously allowed New Valley to hold Sunday evening services at the church before New Valley had a building on Arch Avenue.
“About the time that New Valley started coming here as a church, we wondered if it was something they would be interested in,” Mawyer said.
The talks got serious enough that leadership from both churches presented the idea to their congregations. It would be months before it came to fruition, but the churches decided to move forward together.
And people have noticed.
“I’ve heard people in the community talking about what’s going on at Westwood, and then they catch on that it’s New Valley,” Mawyer said. “People see the cars (filling the parking lot). People see that something’s changed, so that’s been neat.”
He’s still excited about the adventure.
“There’s generational differences between the two churches,” Mawyer said. “We’re learning what can we do, and what can we bring. All of that will evolve over time.”
Chris Lassiter is a sports writer for The News Virginian.