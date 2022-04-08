Local Envirothon events return to in-person format

After two years of virtual events, local Envirothon events returned to an in-person setting this week, as students gathered at Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro to test their knowledge on different topics.

Fort Defiance High School and Wilson Memorial High School competed in this year’s local Envirothon on Wednesday, while Thursday, a middle school event was held for the first time. During the event, students shuffle between stations and test their knowledge on topics including forestry, soils, aquatics, and current environmental issues.

“This teaches kids about our natural resources, the environment, and learning about the important issues,” said Rich Wood, the education and outreach coordinator for the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District in Verona. “We’re trying to make connections into their daily lives until they become the decision-makers. We want to show them what’s out there. We let them see that it’s exciting and fun, and hopefully, they may choose a career in natural resources and the environmental aspects of that.”

Kate Collins Middle School, Beverley Manor Middle School and Stewart Middle School all sent teams to participate in Thursday’s event. Wood said the interest in the event was so high for the event that he allowed each school to send two teams.

Wood, who previously organized Envirothon events in Pennsylvania for 20 years, prioritized starting a middle school program when he began at his local position in September.

“I wanted to start it up in middle school because the point of middle school events is a feeder program to the high school,” Wood said. “It’s like the JV to the varsity team. I got such a great response from the middle schools. Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro had 25 kids who wanted to be on the Envirothon team.”

Students had a chance to analyze soil up close and measure trees, among other activities on Thursday, which is the type of hands-on element that was missing from the Envirothon in a digital format.

Wood said the virtual format presented challenges, giving the example of students being asked to identify animal pelts held up on cameras over Zoom.

“It was very hard doing Envirothon virtually,” Wood said. “A couple of the schools and teachers I talked to preliminarily said they weren’t going to do it if we were doing virtual again. They just didn’t want to do that, and I don’t blame them.”

While Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial will both advance to an area-wide Envirothon event at the end of the month with a chance to advance to a state competition, the middle school Envirothon is local-only for the time being.

Maura Christian — the education and training coordinator for the Virginia Association of Soil Water Conservation Districts — organizes high school Envirothon events at the state level. Christian attended Thursday’s event, as she said the state is interested in expanding Envirothon events to more age groups.

“Ideally, we’d have more [staff] to be able to assist, but I think it’s more just getting people on board, getting schools interested, and finding teachers who are able to help,” Christian said of the potential challenges of adding a statewide middle school Envirothon program. “I know it’s hard to find teachers who are able to help outside of what they do during regular school hours. I think it’s doable.”

In Wednesday’s Envirothon, Fort Defiance placed first while Wilson Memorial finished second. Both schools advance to an area competition on April 28 at Grand Caverns Park in Grottoes.

