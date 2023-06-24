With a slogan of “Neighbors helping neighbors,” the local nonprofit The Neighbor Bridge is passionate about assisting those in need in the community.

On Friday, the organization hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Waynesboro, celebrating the opening of its second of six planned Little Free Food Pantries in the area, which they are launching in collaboration with Bear Creek Outdoor Living.

The newly-opened “Blessing Box” at 860 Maryland Ave. is the organization’s first pantry in Waynesboro. The pantry is open all day for picking up food and dropping off donations.

“It’s special because we get to be a place where people come and put food in when they can and take when they need to,” said Trisha Fillion, co-founder and executive director of The Neighbor Bridge. “It’s a place for the community to come together and help each other.”

The Neighbor Bridge opened its first pantry in April at the Augusta County Library. Fillion said the support for the initial box has “been amazing,” as they’ve seen over 700 pounds of food distributed.

“It’s amazing how our stock has popped back up again each time it gets low,” Fillion said.

Fillion said her husband and co-founder, Chaz, experienced food insecurity earlier in their lives, which led them to seek to help others in similar situations.

“Sometimes you have that unexpected bill come through, and the first thing to go is groceries, gas in your car, or that family trip somewhere,” Fillion said.

Another area the nonprofit seeks to help is by providing a Thanksgiving meal for those in need each year. To help fund their annual effort and the food pantry boxes, The Neighbor Bridge is hosting a silent auction and raffle on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the New Hope Ruritans Community Center.

Over 100 items will be up for grabs between the raffle and the silent auction, and a local band and local catering will also boost the atmosphere.