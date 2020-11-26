Local restaurant hands out 600 pounds of turkey at the Waynesboro YMCA

Amid the most unusual Thanksgiving in recent memory, Hops Kitchen and the Waynesboro YMCA partnered together to hand out turkey to those who need it for the holiday on Wednesday afternoon.

Hops Kitchen is a Crozet-based restaurant located in the Pro Re Nata Brewery. Owner Mike Pustai called up Waynesboro YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife on Monday night to ask about the possibility of doing something for the community. The restaurant purchased 600 pounds of turkey from the local farm KellyBronze Turkeys available to hand out to those in need.

“I’ve worked with them [KellyBronze Turkeys] before, I’ve talked to them and I’ve been out to their farm,” Pustai said. “I was able to buy the product this year, and I decided it would be best to donate it instead of trying to utilize it in some other way.”

Hop’s Kitchen handed out smoked turkey wings and marinated wings to families in the YMCA childcare program, Reprieve Inc. who help the homeless and anybody in need who came out to the YMCA parking lot.