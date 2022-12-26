Local students learn about violin, Frederick Douglass

Frederick Douglass was a pivotal part of American history in the 19th century as an abolitionist, social reformer and writer.

But he also became an accomplished violinist. While exiled in Scotland, Douglass mastered the violin in three days. He later taught his grandson, who became a concert violinist.

Young people learn about Douglass and the violin each year at “Violins For Douglass,” a program sponsored by the Frederick Douglass Memorial and Historical Association. The annual program acknowledges Douglass’ musical skill.

Amira Milena Seay of Waynesboro was one of those who participated in the November “Violins For Doouglass’’ program. The event was held at Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal AME Church.

Amira is in the second grade at William Perry Elementary. She was accompanied by her great-grandmother, Sheila Ahmadi of Staunton, who designed and wrote the program for the event.

Amira’s wants to become a pianist. Part of what she learned at “Violins For Douglass” is the proper way to hold a violin. “I learned about the parts and played a little,” she said.

Ahmadi is thrilled her great-granddaughter is developing a love of music whether it is playing the violin or the piano. “Music helps with high academic achievement,” she said.

The creator of “Violins For Douglass” is Moonyene Jackson-Amis, a Maryland resident who is originally from Staunton.

She said the participating children ages 8 to 18 learn about the violin and learn to play a few notes during the 90-minute “Violins For Douglass” program. The children come from schools in Maryland, Virginia and Washington.

Jackson started “Violins For Douglass’’ to stimulate young, underserved children.

“I believe music is the bridge to calm and introspection you can’t find otherwise,” she said.

The event is an introduction to music. “Sometimes they (children) become interested in the instrument or other instruments,” Jackson said. The participants also receive books about Douglass.

Ahmadi learned about Douglass while an undergraduate student at Virginia Union University in Richmond. She said it is important “for everybody to learn about Frederick Douglass. He is part of American history.”

“Violins For Douglass’’ featured appearances by expert violinists The church where the November event was held, Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal AME Church, was the church Douglass attended and where his funeral was held.