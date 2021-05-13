05.13.21 Community Calendar

Editor’s note: As in-person events gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think an event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
WEDNESDAY
» Augusta County Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Open to the public.
MAY 24
» Waynesboro City Council will meet at Waynesboro High School at 7 p.m. Viewable on the city YouTube channel. Open to the public.
MAY 26
» Augusta County Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Live streamed on Facebook. Open to the public.
JUNE 3
» Augusta County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Open to the public.
JUNE 8
» Waynesboro School Board will meet at 7 p.m. at Waynesboro High School. Open to the public.
JUNE 9
» Augusta County Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Live streamed on Facebook. Open to the public.
JUNE 23
» Augusta County Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Live streamed on Facebook. Open to the public.
Submission Guidelines:
Listings for the daily calendar must now be submitted by email only and written out in the body of the email — attachments will not be accepted. Please keep your listing to no more than 50 words and include only the necessary information — event name, date, time, a brief description, and contact information, if necessary. Please email your listings to news@newsvirginian.com.
