05.22.21 Community Calendar

JUNE 19

The Hermitage Presbyterian Church Women will be holding its annual yard sale 8 a.m. until noon in the downstairs social hall. HPC is located north of Waynesboro just off Route 254 at 46 Hildebrand Church Rd., Waynesboro, VA 22980.

JUNE 23

Augusta County Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Live streamed on Facebook. Open to the public.

Submission Guidelines:

Listings for the daily calendar must now be submitted by email only and written out in the body of the email — attachments will not be accepted. Please keep your listing to no more than 50 words and include only the necessary information — event name, date, time, a brief description, and contact information, if necessary. Please email your listings to news@newsvirginian.com.

