05.22.21 Community Calendar

Editor’s note: As in-person events gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think an event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
ONGOING
The Bath County Arts Association invites painters, photographers, sculptors and mixed media artists to participate in its 2021 Art Show from July 17-25 in Hot Springs. This free event, now in its 56th year, is the region’s largest non-juried art show. Over $10,000 in cash prizes. Artists (18 years and older) may enter up to three works. Entry fee: $15 per item. For information about the show, commission fees, categories and entry forms, visit bathcountyarts.org/artshow.
MONDAY
Waynesboro City Council will meet at Waynesboro High School at 7 p.m. Viewable on the city YouTube channel. Open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
Augusta County Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Live streamed on Facebook. Open to the public.
FRIDAY
Oak Grove Baptist Church in Waynesboro will be having its annual Clothes Closet 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items are free. For more information please call the church office at (540) 943-4352.
SATURDAY
Oak Grove Baptist Church in Waynesboro will be having its annual Clothes Closet 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items are free. For more information please call the church office at (540) 943-4352.
JUNE 3
Augusta County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Open to the public.
JUNE 8
Waynesboro School Board will meet at 7 p.m. at Waynesboro High School. Open to the public.
JUNE 9
Augusta County Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Live streamed on Facebook. Open to the public.
JUNE 13
The 30th annual Carpenter reunion for the descendants of Joseph and Martha Wiley Carpenter will begin 10 a.m. at the Gypsy Hill golf course pavilion in Staunton. Lunch will be at noon. Bring picnic lunch, games, musical instruments and lawn chairs. For more information call Bernie Carpenter at (301) 416-1907.
JUNE 19
The Hermitage Presbyterian Church Women will be holding its annual yard sale 8 a.m. until noon in the downstairs social hall. HPC is located north of Waynesboro just off Route 254 at 46 Hildebrand Church Rd., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
JUNE 23
Augusta County Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Live streamed on Facebook. Open to the public.
Submission Guidelines:
Listings for the daily calendar must now be submitted by email only and written out in the body of the email — attachments will not be accepted. Please keep your listing to no more than 50 words and include only the necessary information — event name, date, time, a brief description, and contact information, if necessary. Please email your listings to news@newsvirginian.com.
