10th annual Mad Anthony Mud Run adjusted for COVID, limited spots still open to participate

Participants will run in waves of 25 every 15 minutes over the course of two hours. Runners may begin the course at any point in the 15 minute time frame, allowing for adequate space between participants.

The in-person event is limited to the first 250 people who register online at runthevalley.com. Less than 50 spots remained as of Wednesday.

Runners will not be shuttled by bus to the course. Instead, participants can park at the Dupont Community Credit Union and Shentel office complex on Shenandoah Village Drive.

A new option this year is a virtual race alternative. Those choosing to participate virtually can complete the race distance anywhere and submit their finishing time online or run the obstacle course at Coyner Springs Park the weekend prior to race day.

Virtual registration will remain open until Feb. 26 or until filled.

Both in-person and virtual runners can participate in the annual costume contest associated with the race by submitting a picture of themselves in costume. Voting for the best race day costume will take place online.