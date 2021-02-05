10th annual Mad Anthony Mud Run adjusted for COVID, limited spots still open to participate

Even with adjustments for COVID-19 safety, Waynesboro’s annual Mad Anthony Mud Run still promises a muddy good time for participants.
Waynesboro Parks and Recreation department has made the event, now in its 10th year, “as close to normal as possible,” event coordinator Amanda Reeve said.
Changes for the Feb. 27 event include staggered start times, a virtual race option, fewer obstacles and a shorter race distance. But runners don’t have to fret — Mad Anthony Mud Run traditions like a beer from Seven Arrows Brewery and the annual costume contest will still be part of the race day experience.
The mud run is usually about 4.5 miles, but will be around 3 miles this year, Reeve said.
“We had to eliminate some obstacles that were high touch for this year for safety reasons. Usually there’s 16 or 17, and this year there are 11, but those obstacles will be back next year,” Reeve said. “Also, with us starting runners over such a long period of time, it logistically makes more sense to have it more condensed.”
Participants will run in waves of 25 every 15 minutes over the course of two hours. Runners may begin the course at any point in the 15 minute time frame, allowing for adequate space between participants.
The in-person event is limited to the first 250 people who register online at runthevalley.com. Less than 50 spots remained as of Wednesday.
Runners will not be shuttled by bus to the course. Instead, participants can park at the Dupont Community Credit Union and Shentel office complex on Shenandoah Village Drive.
A new option this year is a virtual race alternative. Those choosing to participate virtually can complete the race distance anywhere and submit their finishing time online or run the obstacle course at Coyner Springs Park the weekend prior to race day.
Virtual registration will remain open until Feb. 26 or until filled.
Both in-person and virtual runners can participate in the annual costume contest associated with the race by submitting a picture of themselves in costume. Voting for the best race day costume will take place online.
The traditional post-race celebration will not take place following the Mad Anthony Mud Run, but all participants can present their race bib at Seven Arrows Brewing company beginning Feb. 27 through Monday, March 1, for a free beer.