13-year-old Augusta County boy found safe after being abducted by father

AUGUSTA COUNTY — A 13-year-old boy abducted Tuesday afternoon has been safely located, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven D. Moran, accused of abducting his child at gunpoint from his mother around 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, is in custody, officials announced late Tuesday.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening for Jaxson D. Moran, 13, who had reportedly been abducted by his father in the Greenville area.

The boy was considered to be an extreme danger, according to the Virginia State Police.

Before being located, Steven and Jaxson Moran had been last seen driving off north on Almo Chapel Road in Spottswood in a maroon, 2014 Nissan Titan, 4 door pick-up truck.

“This is an isolated domestic related incident," said Sheriff Donald L. Smith in a release on Tuesday night before the teen was located. "The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Steven and Jaxson Moran. Do not approach or try to follow Moran."

Smith said his office obtained several charges for the elder Moran including abduction by force, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and violating a protective order armed with a weapon.

