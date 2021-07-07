2 people killed, including pedestrian, and baby seriously injured after fiery crash in Augusta County

CRIMORA — Two people were killed and an infant was seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday on Point Lookout Road in Augusta County near Grottoes, according to the Virginia State Police.

Three vehicles collided in the 3300 block of Point Lookout Road at 8:55 a.m., according to a press release from the police. A Ford Escape, Dodge Durango and Ford F-450 pickup were involved.

The Ford Escape was traveling north on Point Lookout Road when it crossed the centerline. The Escape first struck the rear of a Dodge Durango heading southbound before hitting a Ford F-450 pickup heading southbound head-on. The impact of the crash caused the Escape to catch fire.

After being hit, the Ford F-450 ran off the right side of the road and struck a pedestrian working in his yard.

The driver of the Escape died at the scene. The remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for positive identification, autopsy and examination. An individual at the scene was able to pull a 1-month-old child from the burning vehicle. The infant was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Dodge Durango was injured in the crash.