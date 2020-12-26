2020 in review: Top local news stories in Waynesboro

The year 2020 was, to say the least, one of a kind. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. on Jan. 19, the year became one of growth and change around the world. Waynesboro was no exception to the challenges the pandemic presented — but the community also saw triumphs despite the obstacles throughout the year.
From businesses opening and closing, gun rights movements and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline being cancelled after a 6-year battle — the Waynesboro-area produced plenty of headlines in 2020.
As 2020 draws to a close, we’d be remiss if we didn’t start with the largest of them all. Here are the top stories picked by News Virginian staff from the past 365 days that Waynesboro is sure to not forget anytime soon.
1. The COVID-19 pandemic.
While the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed in the U.S. on Jan. 19 in the state of Washington, the Shenandoah Valley didn’t start feeling the first effects of the pandemic until March. The Virginia Department of Health identified a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Harrisonburg on March 12.
Sports, concerts and events nationwide and locally began to be cancelled. Public and private schools closed under Gov. Ralph Northam’s order on March 16. On March 29, the local health district reported the first cases in Augusta County and Staunton. Two days later, Waynesboro reported its first COVID-19 case. The Valley’s first COVID-19 related death was reported on April 10, and Waynesboro’s first COVID-19 death was reported on July 18.
Also on March 16, the city of Waynesboro declared a local emergency over COVID-19. All events, programs and gatherings in the city through most of the year were cancelled including Riverfest, the Park to Park half marathon, the Rosenwald Block Party, Petpawlooza and the South River Fly Fishing Expo.
By March 19, Augusta Health announced its Waynesboro urgent care location would operate as a respiratory assessment center only. It remains that way as 2020 comes to a close.
But Waynesboro didn’t see all bad news stem from COVID-19. On March 26, Waynesboro neighborhoods came together to create a socially-distanced “bear hunt” with teddy bears placed in home windows. A Facebook group called “Mutual Aid Infrastructure – Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro“ came together to offer aid to the community — which has grown from 3,500 members in March to more than 7,500 in December. Several school communities held drive-by parades through their student’s neighborhoods.
As it stands on Dec. 17, the Central Shenandoah Health District reports 13,256 COVID-19 cases in the Valley, 945 of which are in Waynesboro. Twenty-eight city residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and 10 have died.
While COVID-19 is sure to have lasting impacts in 2021 and beyond, the first vials of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Augusta Health on Dec. 15. Vaccinations of hospital staff in the first priority group began on Dec. 16. Healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities will be offered the first doses, with the goal for the general public to easily get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as large quantities of vaccines are available.
2. Atlantic Coast Pipeline defeated.
After a 6-year battle with Dominion Energy and Duke Energy, the companies decided to cancel their proposal for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline on July 5. The project would have constructed a 42-inch-wide natural gas pipeline through the heart of Virginia and connect gas shale fields in West Virginia with markets in Southeastern Virginian and eastern North Carolina.
Opposition to the ACP was rooted in homegrown legal strategy with community activists from both sides of the Blue Ridge Mountains including Augusta County and Waynesboro. Implications surrounding the pipeline crossing of the Appalachian Trail at the Augusta-Nelson County line near Waynesboro were heard before the U.S. Supreme Court in February.
The $8 billion, 604-mile ACP was cancelled with both companies citing budget and timeline concerns. The cancellation came shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency order to narrow a federal court ruling in Montana that would have blocked pipeline projects across the country from using a nationwide water quality permit for crossing multiple waterbodies and wetlands without undergoing reviews for each.
3. Blue Ridge Tunnel opens.
The former railroad tunnel known locally as the Crozet Tunnel after its builder Claudius Crozet opened to visitors on Nov. 21. Now a converted rails-to-trail pathway connecting Nelson and Augusta counties, when it first opened in 1858 the 4,273-foot long tunnel was North America’s longest. The tunnel served the railroad for 86 years until modern locomotives became too large for the 16-foot wide, 20-foot tall tunnel. In 1944, the railroad replaced the tunnel with a larger, parallel one.
The Blue Ridge Tunnel got a new lease on life in 2001 when Nelson County saw potential as a public greenway. Thus began a two-decade long project that cost upwards of $6 million. Pedestrians and bicyclists can now explore the 2.25 mile-long trail that lies more than 700 feet below the Blue Ridge Mountains. In the first 10 days of its opening, more than 7,000 visitors flocked to the new tourist attraction.
The tunnel can be accessed from two different spots. The eastern entrance is located in Nelson County and the western entrance is located in Augusta County just east of Waynesboro.
4. City discusses “Second Amendment sanctuary” status.
In January, Waynesboro City Council first began its discussion on Second Amendment rights. Cities and counties across the Commonwealth adopted “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions in response to proposed gun legislation in the 2020 General Assembly session. Citizens expressed concerns that their Constitutional rights would be violated if certain proposed gun legislature is signed into law.
Many Waynesboro citizens expressed their concerns during a Jan. 13 meeting, which prompted city council to withdraw its initial “Constitutional City” proposal. The withdrawn resolution expressed support to protect citizens’ right to bear arms “to the greatest degree possible,” and explained legal limitations of city officials’ authority over the matter.
A revised “Constitutional City” resolution was passed by council on Jan. 27 that was “in support of Second Amendment rights and expressing commitment to respect, preserve and uphold the Second Amendment.”
5. Election 2020.
2020 brought with it a presidential election year, but elections in Waynesboro were slightly altered to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and safety. Despite the adjustments, Waynesboro saw a higher voter turnout in all its elections and primaries this year.
During the May municipal election and June Republican primary, Waynesboro used one central voting location — Kate Collins Middle — for all four wards. A little more than 20% of registered voters turned out in May, about 2% higher than in 2016. In June, 1,071 registered voters in Waynesboro participated in comparison to 706 in 2016.
For November’s General Election, all four wards were utilized. Waynesboro saw a 72.9% voter turnout, higher than 2016’s 70.11%. Because of no-excuse absentee voting in Virginia coupled with the pandemic, 6,769 Waynesboro residents voted early in the presidential election. In 2016, only 733 early votes were cast in the city. While Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election, Republican Donald Trump received more votes in Waynesboro with 51.46%.
Waynesboro also held a Democratic Primary in March which saw a 20% voter turnout, 8% higher than the 12% of eligible voters who participated in 2016.
6. Amazon delivery station coming to Waynesboro.
The former K-Mart location on West Main Street in Waynesboro has a new tenant after sitting vacant for two years.
An Amazon delivery station will open in 2021, the company confirmed in early December. According to Amazon’s website, delivery stations are buildings where customer orders are prepared for last-mile delivery to customers.
While employment details were not yet available, an Amazon spokesperson said it would provide hundreds of job opportunities for the local workforce.
7. Waynesboro protests George Floyd’s death.
In the wake of George Floyd’s death, more than 100 people gathered peacefully outside the Thomas L. Gorsuch Municipal Building in Waynesboro on June 3. The senseless deaths of Black Americans “is crazy,” one protester said at the time. “This is 2020. We don’t stand for this.”
Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck while attempting an arrest. Four ex-officers, including Chauvin, were charged for the death that was caught on video. They are slated for trial on March 8.
Since Floyd’s death, demonstrations and protests against racism and police brutality have been held across the U.S.
8. Florence Avenue bridge reopens.
After nearly four years, the Florence Avenue bridge reopened to traffic on June 17. The bridge replacement cost slightly under $2.3 million.
The bridge, located on Florence Avenue between Ohio Street and DeWitt Street, had been out of commission since November 2016 after a structural support beam became exposed. The original bridge was constructed in 1960 and connects downtown Waynesboro to Hopeman Parkway.
A group of Waynesboro residents and RISE, a Black advocacy group, have asked that city council consider the bridge be named after Augustine Bellamy. Bellamy was an educator and Black history advocate who helped create the Black History Museum housed in the Rosenwald Community Center. A life-long resident of Florence Avenue, she died in 2001 at the age of 83.
9. Tailgate Grill closes…and reopens.
A victim of COVID-19, The Tailgate Grill in Waynesboro announced it would be closing its doors in May after 15 years of businesses. The American restaurant located on West Broad Street first opened in 2005.
By August, new owners purchased the restaurant and reopened the community staple. Vonnie Smiley and Kenny Bradley, who also own Weasie’s Kitchen, said they would make no changes to Tailgate and feature the same menu, hours and a majority of the same staff.
Other area restaurants and businesses weren’t as lucky as Tailgate. In 2020, Waynesboro also lost Gavid’s Steakhouse and Family Grill, Gacious Consignment and Gordmans, formerly Peebles.
2020 also brought some new businesses, however, including The River Burger Bar, Old Navy, Jersey Mike’s, Bottles, Papa’s Kitchen, Blue Stone Kabob and Backyard Gourmet.
10. Waynesboro police make history.
The Waynesboro police department, aided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, netted the largest known seizure of meth in Central Virginia history.
In early December, three out-of-state residents were arrested after what police said was a complex, months-long drug trafficking investigation. Officers seized about 41 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of about $1.8 billion.
The seizure broke the previous record that Waynesboro Police also held for a 34.5 pound seizure in June 2018.