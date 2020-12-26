2020 in review: Top local news stories in Waynesboro

The year 2020 was, to say the least, one of a kind. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. on Jan. 19, the year became one of growth and change around the world. Waynesboro was no exception to the challenges the pandemic presented — but the community also saw triumphs despite the obstacles throughout the year.

From businesses opening and closing, gun rights movements and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline being cancelled after a 6-year battle — the Waynesboro-area produced plenty of headlines in 2020.

As 2020 draws to a close, we’d be remiss if we didn’t start with the largest of them all. Here are the top stories picked by News Virginian staff from the past 365 days that Waynesboro is sure to not forget anytime soon.

1. The COVID-19 pandemic.