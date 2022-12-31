2022 provided milestones and change locally

While 2022 nationally provided worries about inflation, immigration and a still ongoing pandemic, it was a year of change locally.

In Waynesboro, 2022 signaled a change in city government. The first-ever November city elections by ward brought in two new members of the Waynesboro City Council.

Jim Wood, who ran for the at-large seat on the council in 2020, won in his second bid. Wood narrowly earned the Ward D seat by 17 votes over incumbent Councilman Sam Hostetter. Wood made economic development and public safety the focus of his campaign.

Earning the Ward C seat on the council was Kenny Wood, a Waynesboro native and Air Force veteran of nearly three decades. Wood has emphasized police staffing and providing students with the best K-12 learning environment. He succeeds Mayor Bobby Henderson, who stepped aside after one term on the council to focus on his work.

Waynesboro City Council will reorganize and choose a mayor and vice mayor when it meets Jan. 9.

In April, Waynesboro City Council approved the conversion of the former city landfill high above the city into a local park of bike and hiking trails. The $2.5 million Sunset Park is funded primarily by dollars from the American Rescue Plan. About $2 million of the funds come from the rescue plan. The park will be on a 107-acre site.

A few months later, in September, the city celebrated the opening of the second phase of the South River Greenway. The newest phase stretches from the Port Republic Road area to North Park along the South River. Funding for the $763,000 project came from the Virginia Department of Transportation and a local match.

There was also momentum on a museum project for downtown Waynesboro. In August, Glave & Holmes of Richmond was announced as the architect for the Virginia Museum of Natural History planned for downtown. The next hurdle for the 28,000-square-foot museum is the approval of construction funding by the Virginia General Assembly.

The year 2022 proved to be one of milestones in Augusta County. Voters approved by referendum in November the construction and relocation of the Augusta County Courthouse to Verona.

After a resounding defeat of a referendum to make the move in 2016, county voters approved this time. A resolution was necessary since the county is under court order to improve the safety and security of its courts.

The Verona move will cost just over $80 million, but that is nearly $24 million cheaper than building a courthouse in Staunton. And the move and construction should be complete by September 2025. Plans for the current historic courthouse in downtown Staunton have yet to be announced.

A sports milestone in Augusta County involved the Riverheads High football team. The Gladiators captured their seventh consecutive Class 1 state football championship when they defeated George Wythe 49-27 in December. The Gladiators move to Class 2 next fall.

While it was a quiet year on the state election front, voters in the 6th Congressional District, which includes Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, sent Rep. Ben Cline back to Washington for a third term.

Cline captured a resounding two-to-one victory in November over his Democratic opponent, Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro. Lewis previously ran for the seat in 2018. As the new Congress prepares to take office in January with a Republican House majority, Cline promises a stronger oversight of the Biden administration and Republican action on America’s border crisis and inflation.

One of the Virginia General Assembly members who represented a part of Augusta County died just before the end of 2022. House District 24 Del. Ronnie Campbell died Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer.

Campbell’s widow, Ellen, is seeking to replace her late husband in a Jan. 10 special election. Glasgow Vice Mayor Jade Harris opposes her. The special election winner will serve the remaining year left on the term.