28-year-old man dies in single-car crash

A 28-year-old man was involved in a fatal, single-car crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Virginia State Police in a press release.

The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Lee Jackson Highway along Route 11 in Augusta County when Max B. Miller, III, 28, of Lexington, lost control of his pickup truck, according to a press release.

Miller was traveling south when his 2004 Ford F-150 crossed the center median, spun several times, ran off the left side of the road before overturning in a ditch.

Miller was transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville where he died. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

Crash between moped, car results in injuries

At least one person was hurt early Thursday morning in an accident involving a moped.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of East Side Highway at 1:21 a.m. involving a moped and a Nissan sedan. At least one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.