39-year-old dies in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Augusta County

A 39-year-old man was involved in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer Monday afternoon, according to the Virginia State Police in a press release.

The crash occurred 3.5 miles north of Raphine Road (Route 606) when Matthew J. Burnett, 39, of Hancock, Maryland, struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer head-on in a 2019 Honda Accord, according to a press release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burnett was traveling south in the left lane of northbound I-81 when the collision occurred, the press release said.

Burnett died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Robert P. Wilson, 44, of Louisville, Kentucky, was transported for treatment of minor injuries, according to the press release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.