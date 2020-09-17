44th annual Fall Foliage 5K, 10K still on for October

The community can officially race into fall at the 44th annual Fall Foliage 5K and 10K — the lone Run the Valley race that will take place in 2020.
Slated for Saturday, Oct. 10, the annual race will operate following COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines.
Usually, all 5K and 10K walkers or runners begin at the same start time. This year, however, all 10K participants will start in 10 minute waves beginning at 8 a.m. with a maximum of 50 in each race wave. Similarly, 5K participants will start in 10 minute waves beginning at 9 a.m. with no more than 50 people per wave. Participants will be able to pick their preferred start time.
“There won’t be one mass start, there will be lots of little ones. They’re also able to start any time in that 10 minute time frame. So, if they want to give themselves extra space and wait until the first handful of people start, they can do that,” said Amanda Reeve, Waynesboro’s Parks and Recreation event coordinator.
The race will be chip timed rather than recorded off gun time, meaning the clock will begin whenever the runner starts instead of starting at an official race time.
The course will follow the same route as previous years through Constitution Park which includes a separate start and finish area.
Masks are not required to run, but parks and rec encourages participants to wear a mask before and after their run or whenever 6-feet of distance cannot be maintained. With such a large park, Reeve said being spaced out on the course shouldn’t be an issue.
There is also a virtual option available. Virtual participants may run their chosen distance on a course of their choosing by Oct. 10 and submit their run to receive their t-shirt.
Also different this year, all registered runners will be mailed their race day bib and t-shirt instead of attending a packet pick-up event. In addition, the race will not be followed by an award ceremony. Instead, the top male and female in each age group, as well as the top overall male and female, will be mailed their awards.
Registration for the event ends Friday, Oct. 9 at midnight online at runthevalley.com/fall -foliage. There will be no day-of registration.
“We are very excited to get back to it and we feel like we’ve planned out a very safe but fun experience for all of our runners,” Reeve said. “We’re happy to be back and offering a race before the winter when we’ll be out of season until next spring.”
The race event typically kicks off Waynesboro’s Fall Foliage Art Show, a weekend event that brings more than 150 artists to the downtown area with pop-up galleries. With between 15,000 to 20,000 attendees expected, the 2020 art show was canceled to comply with COVID-19 restrictions which limit in-person gatherings to 250.
Additionally, the Fall Foliage 5K and 10K usually wraps up the annual Run the Valley race series — four races throughout the year that concludes with the top male and female runners being crowned “Run the Valley champions.”
Because the Park to Park half marathon went virtual and the Summer Extravagenza 5K and Totally 80’s 8K were cancelled, there will be no Run the Valley champions in 2020.
Reeve said Parks and Rec hopes to bring the full series back in 2021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.