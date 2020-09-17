44th annual Fall Foliage 5K, 10K still on for October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The community can officially race into fall at the 44th annual Fall Foliage 5K and 10K — the lone Run the Valley race that will take place in 2020.

Slated for Saturday, Oct. 10, the annual race will operate following COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines.

Usually, all 5K and 10K walkers or runners begin at the same start time. This year, however, all 10K participants will start in 10 minute waves beginning at 8 a.m. with a maximum of 50 in each race wave. Similarly, 5K participants will start in 10 minute waves beginning at 9 a.m. with no more than 50 people per wave. Participants will be able to pick their preferred start time.

“There won’t be one mass start, there will be lots of little ones. They’re also able to start any time in that 10 minute time frame. So, if they want to give themselves extra space and wait until the first handful of people start, they can do that,” said Amanda Reeve, Waynesboro’s Parks and Recreation event coordinator.

The race will be chip timed rather than recorded off gun time, meaning the clock will begin whenever the runner starts instead of starting at an official race time.

The course will follow the same route as previous years through Constitution Park which includes a separate start and finish area.