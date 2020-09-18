45th annual Waynesboro/East Augusta CROP Hunger Walk goes virtual

The 45th annual Waynesboro/East Augusta CROP Hunger Walk is now a weeklong virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will begin with an official online kickoff event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and end Sept. 27. Any individuals or teams participating in this year’s virtual walk may schedule their walk on any date throughout next week that works best for them.
“We’re sad we can’t all get together and celebrate and do our thing, but we’re going to find a creative, fun way to do it in the meantime,” said Marty Siebert, the chair of the Waynesboro/East Augusta CROP Walk Steering committee.
CROP Hunger Walks are community-wide events sponsored by Church World Service and organized by religious groups, businesses, schools and others to raise funds to end hunger in the U.S. and around the world, according to their website.
Planning for the annual CROP Hunger Walk began when the pandemic hit in March. After speaking with their Church World Representative, the committee found a way to honor the symbolic walk while making sure the walk didn’t lose its community aspect by coming up with the idea of a virtual event.
Instead of the usual in-person event, the committee urges individual walkers and teams to find creative ways to come together and do the walk, such as walking on the South River Greenway or going on a neighborhood walk. One group is even planning a CROP kayak outing on the South River.
Walkers are encouraged to record a video of themselves walking or trace their walk routes on their phones and share them online.
“The walk is symbolic of the many people in the world who have to walk to meet their basic needs, to get water [or] to get food,” Seibert said.
The local chapter donates 25 percent of the money raised to four organizations within the community — Meals on Wheels, Disciples Kitchen, The Salvation Army and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
“That money is geared toward programs specifically to meet the needs of providing food and food security for people in our communities,” Siebert said.
As of Friday, $2,775 had been raised through online and offline donations.
Seibert said this particular walk is important because it’s the 45th annual walk.
“I think that’s a pretty noteworthy accomplishment for our community and the money we’ve raised,” she said.
On Sept. 27, all cash and check donations will be received at a physically distanced, in-person gathering outside of St. John’s Episcopal Church, located at 473 South Wayne Avenue, from 2 to 4 p.m.
“I’m going to set up a tent, and we’re going to be there so people can come if they want and turn in their packets with cash money they collected or just say hi,” Seibert said. “We just felt like we could do that in a safe way.”
Those interested in registering for a virtual walk or donating to the CROP Hunger Walk organization can do so online at crophungerwalk.org/waynesborova.
