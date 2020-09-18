45th annual Waynesboro/East Augusta CROP Hunger Walk goes virtual

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 45th annual Waynesboro/East Augusta CROP Hunger Walk is now a weeklong virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will begin with an official online kickoff event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and end Sept. 27. Any individuals or teams participating in this year’s virtual walk may schedule their walk on any date throughout next week that works best for them.

“We’re sad we can’t all get together and celebrate and do our thing, but we’re going to find a creative, fun way to do it in the meantime,” said Marty Siebert, the chair of the Waynesboro/East Augusta CROP Walk Steering committee.

CROP Hunger Walks are community-wide events sponsored by Church World Service and organized by religious groups, businesses, schools and others to raise funds to end hunger in the U.S. and around the world, according to their website.

Planning for the annual CROP Hunger Walk began when the pandemic hit in March. After speaking with their Church World Representative, the committee found a way to honor the symbolic walk while making sure the walk didn’t lose its community aspect by coming up with the idea of a virtual event.