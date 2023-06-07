Waynesboro’s 4th Street Bridge, located in the city’s East End, will permanently close to vehicle traffic starting in the middle of next week.

The bridge, better known as the Jack Higgs Bridge, will remain open to pedestrians and bicycle traffic, according to the city of Waynesboro. The estimated $10 million cost to replace the bridge is cited as a factor in closing it to cars and the limited grant opportunities “for this type of project.”

Waynesboro Director of Public Works Trafford McRae said it is difficult to justify the $10 million cost to VDOT when the bridge only attracts limited vehicle traffic.

“It’s (the bridge) not heavily traveled, and from a transportation network standpoint, there are multiple ways to cross the tracks,” said McRae of the Norfolk Southern tracks sitting under the bridge. A 2nd Street Bridge is available only a couple of blocks away.

McRae said receiving VDOT support would include such criteria as the importance of the bridge as a traffic artery and performing a cost-benefit analysis.

He said the bridge could indefinitely remain open for pedestrians and those riding bicycles. “There is a fair amount of pedestrian traffic going to (U.S.) 340 and North Delphine Avenue,” McRae said.

An engineering firm hired by the city of Waynesboro told city officials in 2016 that the bridge was nearing replacement if it continued to carry car, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. McRae said the last repair was the replacement of deck timbers in 2008.

But other issues exist, including rusting of the bridge’s steel beams and significant wear on the concrete abutments and columns. The engineering firm said if the bridge continued carrying cars, it would reach a point where cars would not be allowed to cross.

The bridge serves as a lasting memorial to Higgs, who died in 2019 at the age of 93. He was a member of Waynesboro City Council for two decades, a World War II veteran and a member of the city’s Second Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years.

The bridge was initially constructed in 1910. McRae said the structure’s history and tribute to Higgs is “all the more reason to extend its life and get some use out of it.” He said demolition would carry a half-million dollar cost.

A message sign already signals the bridge’s closing to car traffic. McRae said by Wednesday, there should be concrete barricades across the bridge and signs signaling alternative routes.