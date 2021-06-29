52% of Waynesboro residents have had at least one vaccine dose

Waynesboro City Council approved six ordinances related to city’s 2022 budget with a 4-0 unanimous vote at its final meeting of the fiscal year at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building on Monday.

Upon the meeting’s conclusion, Mayor Bobby Henderson was satisfied to have the budget passed and ready for the year ahead.

“It feels great,” Henderson said. “It’s one of those reliefs that you can only feel after something good has happened.”

Council member Terry Short Jr. said just because the budget has been approved, it doesn’t mean the piggy bank has been broken open for the city.

“What this recent budget accomplished with the revenue that was added in was a recovery of our losses from [the] last fiscal year,” Short said. “This is still a very post-pandemic budget.”

To Short, some of the finances recovered are just as appealing as others that are planned to be spent. He also spoke optimistically about the 3% pay raise for city employees that will soon be in effect, as well as helping the local school systems fully utilize the 5% pay raise that comes through the city’s partnership with the state.