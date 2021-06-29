52% of Waynesboro residents have had at least one vaccine dose

Waynesboro City Council approved six ordinances related to city’s 2022 budget with a 4-0 unanimous vote at its final meeting of the fiscal year at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building on Monday.
Upon the meeting’s conclusion, Mayor Bobby Henderson was satisfied to have the budget passed and ready for the year ahead.
“It feels great,” Henderson said. “It’s one of those reliefs that you can only feel after something good has happened.”
Council member Terry Short Jr. said just because the budget has been approved, it doesn’t mean the piggy bank has been broken open for the city.
“What this recent budget accomplished with the revenue that was added in was a recovery of our losses from [the] last fiscal year,” Short said. “This is still a very post-pandemic budget.”
To Short, some of the finances recovered are just as appealing as others that are planned to be spent. He also spoke optimistically about the 3% pay raise for city employees that will soon be in effect, as well as helping the local school systems fully utilize the 5% pay raise that comes through the city’s partnership with the state.
Waynesboro can now also begin to draw early plans for the new fire substation to be located in the city’s west end — a crucial new addition for the community.
“It’s critically important that we move forward with creating a substation that prevents keeping the company and different shifts separated,” Short said. “The funds that were provided [don’t] build a firehouse, but it starts a process of getting architectural and engineering work, getting some land identified and then doing the drawings.”
Following the consent agenda’s approval, Henderson took some time to address the death of Welby Charles “Charlie” Poland, the former Commonwealth’s Attorney for Waynesboro who passed away June 17. A brief moment of silence was held for him in the council chambers.
“We lost a good public servant this week,” Henderson said. “I admire him and think a lot of him. We are grateful to have his service to the community and extend our sympathies out to his family and friends.”
Poland held his position in Waynesboro for 28 years and served in the U.S. military during the Korean War.
Immediately following the mayor’s remarks, councilman Dr. Samuel Hostetter of Ward D gave more positive news about the status of the coronavirus in Waynesboro.
“News continues to be good on the common front,” Hostetter said. “If you’ve looked at the Virginia Department of Health site, we have been averaging less than one new case per day for the last 10 days. That’s great, but it’s not zero.”
As he did at the council’s prior meeting, Hostetter stressed the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine to residents in the community who still have yet to receive one.
Currently in Waynesboro, 52% of city residents, children included, have received at least their first shot of a coronavirus vaccine.
Those who have been fully vaccinated make up 45.9% in the city.
“For [the] adult population, we are over 50% fully vaccinated, which is great, but we need to keep working,” Hostetter said. “That’s what’s going to keep it under control. I do encourage folks to talk to their physicians, talk to their family … talk to your friends and neighbors and see if they’ve had any problems, but I think you’ll find that they’ll endorse it.”
An update on the city’s regional hazard mitigation plan was presented by Gary Critzer, Waynesboro’s director of emergency services.
“We look at all the risks that potentially could impact our community and we rank them,” Critzer said. “Whether it’s flooding, remnants of a tropical storm or a hurricane, winter storms, major transportation accidents, terrorism, a pandemic … [we] develop basic strategies on how we would approach those.”
According to Critzer, the plan has to be re-adopted every five years and without one, the city would be negatively impacted when applying for FEMA grants.
“Federal grant funding is contingent on us having a plan,” said Critzer, who added that community reaction to the plan is key to its effectiveness. “Certainly having the ability to look at what happened with the pandemic, something like that is really difficult to prevent.”
Much was learned from the pandemic in Critzer’s eyes, including potentially more effective strategies should another ever arise. Such strategies include how to best assist in isolations, quarantine, delivery services, vaccine distribution, etc.
“It allows us to learn from this experience and build a plan that would be a strategy for what [we] would do in the future,” Critzer said.
The plan was approved, with the motion carrying 4-0 in the council.
The next city council meeting will be held 7 p.m. on July 12.