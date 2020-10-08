7th annual Street Art Festival bringing 4 new murals to Waynesboro

All four murals are aquatic themed this year in support of conservation for the South River, as well as to highlight the YMCA's efforts to encourage swimming literacy in the community. This is the first year the artists were given a theme, but they had creative control on their designs.

Waynesboro YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said the Y is thrilled to be part of the festival this year.

"With our connection to the greenway, Julia's work facing the river really connects those walking along the riverbanks to the art on our wall. The Y also is committed to making our community water safe and teaching every student by 2nd grade to learn to swim and protect themselves from drowning," Fife said.

Westergard's mural, located on the front of the Waynesboro YMCA building, features a Black father and daughter playing in water. Chon's, located on the side of the building, depicts two swans. Brogan's at the Royal Mart gas station shows two fish.

"Having an aquatic theme as the mural on our exterior pool wall was perfect. Minority children are 5 times more likely to drown, so showing a father and his daughter in the water is an excellent connection of the goals of our organization and the beautification of the city," Fife said.