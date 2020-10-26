7th street railroad crossing in Waynesboro to close

The 7th street railroad crossing near Commerce Avenue in the Basic City area of Waynesboro will close after a 4-1 by city council at its Monday night meeting.
The closure of the crossing was necessary in order for the city to move forward on the Southern Corridor Project, a $17 million road project that would create an alternative east to west route in the city and divert traffic that would typically have to use Interstate 64 and exit 94. In order for the road to be completed as awarded by VDOT, a new at-grade crossing must be constructed over the Norfolk Southern rail line.
In order to secure a permit for an at-grade crossing for the Southern Corridor project, Norfolk Southern Railroad company requires eliminating three existing at-grade crossings. As part of the railroad’s 3-to-1 exchange, a crossing also will be closed in the Front Royal area, as well as a private crossing at the Lycra Company off South Delphine Avenue.
The 7th street crossing handles about 1,150 cars in a 24-hour period. Despite the inconvenience to the public, City Manager Mike Hamp said Monday that the Southern Corridor project has both economic and transportation benefits to the city.
The road, which would connect Shenandoah Village Drive to the city’s future Industrial Park, is estimated to bring between $1 and $2 million annually to the city’s budgets and provide between 500 and 700 jobs.
However, Hamp said Monday that $11.8 million of utility work on- and off-site will be required to connect to the city’s existing water and sewer system, as well as another $10 million expected for grading costs.
“These costs are identified in the adopted (capital improvement plan), but they are noted at this time as unplanned and unfunded,” Hamp said.
At-large councilman Terry Short Jr. questioned who pays for the closure of the current crossing.
“That’s been the negotiation we’ve had with VDOT. At this point, we’ve asked that it be included in the Southern Corridor cost,” Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw said. “If not, what’s involved in the closure is basically pulling up the asphalt and we’d install guardrails on either side on 7th street. The closure itself is a fairly small expenditure.”
Short ultimately voted against the railroad closure, saying after the meeting that he had concerns with east-west connectivity in the city and that Basic City is an area of Waynesboro that doesn’t have advocates.
The closure of the 7th street railroad crossing is contingent on construction of a new crossing along the Southern Connector Road, which is expected to be completed in 2023.
