7th street railroad crossing in Waynesboro to close

The 7th street railroad crossing near Commerce Avenue in the Basic City area of Waynesboro will close after a 4-1 by city council at its Monday night meeting.

The closure of the crossing was necessary in order for the city to move forward on the Southern Corridor Project, a $17 million road project that would create an alternative east to west route in the city and divert traffic that would typically have to use Interstate 64 and exit 94. In order for the road to be completed as awarded by VDOT, a new at-grade crossing must be constructed over the Norfolk Southern rail line.

In order to secure a permit for an at-grade crossing for the Southern Corridor project, Norfolk Southern Railroad company requires eliminating three existing at-grade crossings. As part of the railroad’s 3-to-1 exchange, a crossing also will be closed in the Front Royal area, as well as a private crossing at the Lycra Company off South Delphine Avenue.

The 7th street crossing handles about 1,150 cars in a 24-hour period. Despite the inconvenience to the public, City Manager Mike Hamp said Monday that the Southern Corridor project has both economic and transportation benefits to the city.