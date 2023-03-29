He is gone but not forgotten and not likely to ever be by so many.

Two years ago, Waynesboro business owner Robert Rouse died on March 24. It was the height of the pandemic, and his friends could not gather in person to remember the 75-year-old man who was a generous donor to the Waynesboro Family YMCA and provided the necessary startup money for successful local businesses.

This past Friday night, Rouse’s many friends gathered on the second anniversary of his death at the Waynesboro Moose Lodge to remember their late friend.

They toasted him drinking shots of R&R Canadian Whiskey, his inexpensive but favorite liquor. They also spoke of a man of rock-solid integrity who cemented business deals with a handshake and not a contract drawn up by his lawyers. A long business career was highlighted by the founding of Clark Manufacturing in Waynesboro.

Andy Bindea founded Sigora Solar in Waynesboro in 2011. He remembers meeting Bob Rouse at his solar panel installation business after Rouse had seen a newspaper article about it.

“He came in dressed in cargo shorts and sandals,” Bindea recalls. The words were ‘I want to help, let’s talk,’ “ Bindea recalls. Over time, Rouse offered a seven-figure investment in Sigora Solar, now headquartered in Charlottesville, and has generated close to $100 million annually in revenue in recent years.

A trip to Rouse’s bank followed a discussion about an important project. “If Bob believed in you, he literally would say ‘follow me,’ and he would drive to the bank and get a cashier’s check,” Bindea said.

Rouse was the economic catalyst for a Sigora Solar electrification project in Haiti that now provides power for 30,000 residents of that Caribbean island country.

Rouse, a New York state native, left a lasting legacy at Waynesboro community organizations like the Waynesboro Family YMCA, where he volunteered.

YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife said he was touched when Rouse walked into the YMCA many years ago and saw the childcare program.

“He really cared about the kids we were serving, particularly in child care,” Fife said. Fife said Rouse’s many donations included one of $75,000 that endowed a year’s scholarships at the Y. He also purchased a classic 1963 Ford Mustang convertible at a Y auction, renovated it, and later donated it back to Y. “We sold it again,” Fife said.

Rouse’s community involvement evolved over time to include aid to the local Boys & Girls Club, the Waynesboro Symphony, and other organizations.

“He saw the power of giving back. He earned everything he got,” Fife remembered. When he visited Clark Manufacturing, Fife observed that Rouse knew every employee’s name and all about their families.

While he was a brilliant businessman, Fife saw a man of humility who just wanted to help business people and his adopted community of Waynesboro.

The next task is to try and create “his legacy everlasting so people will be talking about him generations from now,” Fife said.

But on Friday night, his many friends took time to toast Rouse. They wanted to treasure the memory of a man who fueled their dreams and tried to make sure that young people had a foothold in life. And at one point, members of the Moose Lodge raised a glass to Rouse, who used to spend time at the Hopeman Parkway lodge.

“He cared about kids, had an entrepreneurial spirit, and helped people find their niche and their dreams,” Fife said.