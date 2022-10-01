A colorful experience: Fall Foliage Festival promises family fun, stunning art

Next week downtown Waynesboro will become much more artistic.

More than 150 artists throughout the state and beyond will be setting up displays along North Wayne and North Main streets to showcase and sell their work at this year's annual Fall Foliage Festival and Art Show. The popular event will feature pop-up galleries, pottery, jewelry, woodcrafts, photography and more.

The festival will feature new artists and local music, said Piper Groves, Shenandoah Valley Art Center executive director and Fall Foliage director.

“We’re here to help artists and to enrich the community through the visual arts, so this event is a perfect marriage of those values we have,” Groves said. “We’re able to economically give artists a leg up to the market and we’re able to help people who live here in town get to see world class art.”

Although the art center was able to host the festival successfully last fall, Groves said many patrons were still slightly apprehensive being outside with the crowds because of the pandemic.

“The people that were out were big art supporters, and so sales and traffic for the artists were still really excellent,” Groves said of last year's event. “We hope that people are comfortable coming out and seeing some music and art this year as well.”

One Fall Foliage Festival artist, Ellen Slusarczyk, does glass fusing and is excited about the upcoming festival.

“I’m excited to be in front of the crowds," said Slusarczyk, who started her glass artistry business initially as a hobby. "There’s nothing like that positive feedback of, ‘Oh, I love these colors, can you make more? I hate these colors, can you make into the colors that I like?’ That’s what I’m most happy about, to get to see customers, to get ideas from them.”

Groves and Slusarczyk said the festival is successful because of the community's strong support for not only artists, but for small businesses as well.

“I think people who have a chance to learn about the real craft about what they’re hanging up on their walls and meet the person who makes it, it really elevates things to feel really special,” Groves said. “So, then, everytime you walk by it in your dining room, you’re reminded of your great afternoon and you can help support a working small business owner. You get to have something that nobody else has.”

