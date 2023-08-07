One of Augusta County Sheriff’s K-9s, Rico, has been a valued department member for more than four years.

Rico, a Belgian Malinois dog, has proven adept at performing the multiple tasks of a K-9, including drug detection, tracking and apprehension of suspects.

“Rico wants to work,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said. “He wants to be in the car looking for illegal narcotics.”

But a dilemma arose last month when Rico’s handler left the Sheriff’s Office. Rico is almost six years old and not ready for retirement. Smith wanted to let Rico go live with his former handler but couldn’t justify the $19,000 expense needed for a new dog and the training the dog requires.

Enter Blue Ridge Canine Services, a Nelson County kennel that works with shelter and rescue dogs. Owner Amy Swope attended Fort Defiance High School with Smith and learned of his dilemma regarding Rico.

“He (Smith) decided if we could raise money for a new dog with a new handler, it would be more beneficial for the department,” Swope said. The timetable was swift, calling for raising the needed money by Aug. 30.

By Friday, thanks to social media and print and electronic media, Blue Ridge Canine Services has raised between $14,000 and $15,000 of its $19,000 goal. The website created to contribute to a new dog is www.augustacountyk9project.org.

Swope is not surprised by the outpouring of support.

“People in this area care about animals and their sheriff’s department,” she said. “This is a really good area.”

Smith said he expects the new dog and perhaps one more to go to training school with handlers in the fall. The training takes about two months. Ultimately, this development would allow Rico to enjoy an early and happy retirement with his former handler.

The expected departure of Rico is bittersweet for Smith and the Sheriff’s Office. Rico has been with the Sheriff’s Office since he was 15 months old.

“As much as the handler likes and operates him, he is part of our Sheriff’s Office family,” Smith said. “The deputies interact with him.”

The sheriff said some staffers would just as soon continue to see Rico with the department.

Swope said ultimately, it is a positive outcome.

“The sheriff took into account the feelings of the community and the handler,” she said.