A new chapter: Waynesboro Public Library open for in-person services as COVID pandemic winds down

Kollar, who began her efforts in September after taking a mandated summer furlough, said it was uplifting “to see people and do things. I was thrilled.” While the conditions were not ideal, Kollar still was able to interact with people. The library’s outreach has also included adults. The library has provided them free craft kits during the pandemic.

There is a sense that the worst could be over with the pandemic.

“People feel like the sun is rising,” Osborne said. “There is a general sense we are accelerating back to where we were. There is no sense of backsliding.”

Kollar senses the happiness from library regulars about the reopening.

“It’s been a positive reception for people coming back,” she said.

Kollar hopes to expand her outreach by visiting the city’s public preschools in the fall. She said the past 15 months have been difficult, but have also offered library employees the chance “to take a step back and look at the way we do things.” And the pandemic also allowed employees the chance to try new things, she said.

Employees still wear masks. But while visitors are not required to wear them, Osborne said masks and hand sanitizer are available for all who come in.

As the library continues to return to normalcy, so do events connected to its reopening. Friends of the Library have an ongoing book and DVD sale inside. The sale is located on the left front of the library. Abundant fiction is available for purchase as well as books on gardening, cooking and children’s books, said Velma Ryan, the book sale coordinator for the Friends. The regular annual Friends book sale is expected to be held in late September, according to Ryan.