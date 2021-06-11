A new chapter: Waynesboro Public Library open for in-person services as COVID pandemic winds down

It’s easier to get bookish in Waynesboro these days.
Patrons of the Waynesboro Public Library can no enter and peruse the shelves, rent movies and use the facility’s Wi-Fi. The library reopened inside to the public May 11. Previously, the library offered curbside service for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library Director Kevin Osborne said the facility has averaged about 175 visitors a day since reopening.
“People are happy,” said Osborne, who said the response to curbside service was also strong.
The library is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. In the near future, later evening hours and Saturday hours could be added, Osborne said.
An emptiness of more than a year for many Waynesboro residents has been eliminated.
“A lot of people come in daily,” Osborne said. “The library closing was really rough on them (patrons).”
The library’s regulars are a diverse group. They range from Tree Streets residents to employees of the Waynesboro Family YMCA to residents of the city’s historic Basic City and Port Republic Road neighborhoods.
A treasured resource is returning to health.
“It’s like gold, especially with cellphones and computers taking over the world,” said Mary Kay VanHooser, a city resident and board member of the Friends of the Waynesboro Library.
VanHooser and her family have spent time at the library for decades. During the height of the pandemic, VanHooser and her husband used the curbside service to check out as many as six books at one time.
Growing up in Waynesboro, VanHooser recalls going to the Waynesboro Library with her mother.
“We learned to read as a family,” she said.
The library’s losers during the pandemic were more than members. Library employees felt a void as well.
“Most of the staff works in customer service,” Osborne said. “The level of interaction is a big part of the job. When that (interaction) is eliminated, it leaves a sense of ‘what am I doing.’ “
But the library staff didn’t just quit during the pandemic, Osborne said. The youth services librarian, Jamie Kollar, became a mobile ambassador.
“She brought the library to the people,” said Osborne.
Kollar visited Waynesboro preschools at local churches and other venues such as the local Boys and Girls Club. Story times provided a refuge for the community from covid-19.
Kollar, who began her efforts in September after taking a mandated summer furlough, said it was uplifting “to see people and do things. I was thrilled.” While the conditions were not ideal, Kollar still was able to interact with people. The library’s outreach has also included adults. The library has provided them free craft kits during the pandemic.
There is a sense that the worst could be over with the pandemic.
“People feel like the sun is rising,” Osborne said. “There is a general sense we are accelerating back to where we were. There is no sense of backsliding.”
Kollar senses the happiness from library regulars about the reopening.
“It’s been a positive reception for people coming back,” she said.
Kollar hopes to expand her outreach by visiting the city’s public preschools in the fall. She said the past 15 months have been difficult, but have also offered library employees the chance “to take a step back and look at the way we do things.” And the pandemic also allowed employees the chance to try new things, she said.
Employees still wear masks. But while visitors are not required to wear them, Osborne said masks and hand sanitizer are available for all who come in.
As the library continues to return to normalcy, so do events connected to its reopening. Friends of the Library have an ongoing book and DVD sale inside. The sale is located on the left front of the library. Abundant fiction is available for purchase as well as books on gardening, cooking and children’s books, said Velma Ryan, the book sale coordinator for the Friends. The regular annual Friends book sale is expected to be held in late September, according to Ryan.