18-year-old woman dies in Augusta County single-car accident

One person was killed and another injured Sunday night in a single-car accident on Interstate 64 in Augusta County.

The Virginia State Police said the accident happened about 8:39 p.m. Sunday on I-64 west a half-mile away from the Interstate 81 interchange.

A 2005 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling west when it ran off the left side of the road, over-corrected and ran off the left side of the road again and struck an embankment.

The passenger in the 4-Runner, Amber S. Rainsberger, 18, of Parker, Co., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. The driver, Gabrielle N. Woodbury, 21, of Saint Johns, Fl., was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. Woodbury was charged with reckless driving.

