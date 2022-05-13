52-year-old man dies in weekend Nelson County accident

The Virginia State Police said one person died on Sunday night as a result of a two-car accident in Nelson County.

Killed in the accident was Thomas H. Fitzgerald, III, 52, of Roseland. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The state police said a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Lowesville Road when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2002 Volkswagen Passat. The impact of the crash caused the Volkswagen to run off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The Toyota overturned and came to rest in a ditch.

Fitzgerald was the driver of the Volkswagen. He died while being taken to the hospital

The driver of the Toyota, Hunter H. Campbell, 37, of Lowesville, suffered minor injuries He was wearing a seatbelt.

Driver fatigue is cited as a reason for the crash. Charges are pending.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.