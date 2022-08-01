Augusta County man dies in tractor accident

An Augusta County man died Friday night after the Sheriff’s Office said a tractor rolled over him as he attempted to open a gate at his residence.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith identified the victim as Warren MacKenzie, 81, who lived on Sleepy Hollow Trail outside of Staunton.

MacKenzie had gotten off his farm tractor with an attached bush hog mower to open a gate, according to the Sheriff’s Office investigation. When opening the gate, the tractor began to roll, and ultimately ran over the top of him.

Rescue crews from Augusta County Fire and Rescue, the Swoope Fire Department and the Riverheads Fire Department all responded to the accident.

MacKenzie was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His body was to taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Manassas for an autopsy.

While the investigation is ongoing, Smith said “mechanical failure is a contributing factor to this tragic accident.”