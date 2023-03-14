An Augusta County man wanted for multiple weekend charges in a pair of domestic incidents shot himself Monday after being stopped by West Virginia authorities.

Oather Carl Puffenbarger, Jr., suffered life-threatening injuries from the shooting and was taken to a hospital after the shooting Monday in Grant County, W.Va.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Puffenbarger faces multiple charges stemming from the two weekend incidents.

Puffenbarger entered a Deerfield residence with a gun on Sunday and confronted his estranged wife. The person in the house escaped, but Puffenbarger stole the keys to his wife’s 2011 Blue Honda Pilot and left in the vehicle. He has been charged with brandishing a firearm, using a gun in the commission of a felony, breaking and entering into a dwelling, and grand larceny. An emergency protective order has been obtained for Puffenbarger’s wife.

A short time later, Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call about shots being fired. The second incident was in the 3600 block of Hite Hollow Road. Puffenbarger confronted two family members and blocked them with his vehicle. He ordered the driver out of the car and shot into the vehicle. The two people being fired at left the car and returned fire at Puffenbarger. For the second incident, Puffenbarger has been charged with maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said both incidents were related and emphasized that “there is no current threat to the community.”