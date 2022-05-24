Crimora man dies in in I-64 accident

A Crimora man died Moday morning after a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 in Augusta County, just west of Route 340, according to the Virginia State Police.
Killed in the accident was Daniel L. Redifer, 21, of Crimora. Redifer died at the scene.
Redifer was driving a 2009 Honda Accord east on I-64 just after 8 a.m. when the car ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
The Virginia State Police said Redifer was not wearing a seatbelt.
