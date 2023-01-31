Driver was going wrong way in I-81 accident that killed three

A Monday afternoon two-vehicle accident that killed three people in Augusta County happened after the driver of one of the vehicles was traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 81.

The accident happened about 1:18 p.m. Monday at the 208 mile marker of I-81 in Augusta County.

The Virginia State Police reported Tuesday that a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Ronald E. Trick, Jr., 59, of Sudbury, Pa., was traveling north in the southbound lane of I-81. The Honda struck head-on a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck.

The impact of the head-on collision sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.

Trick, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the state police.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, died at the scene. A passenger in the truck, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, died while being taken to the hospital. Both passengers in the pickup truck were wearing seatbelts.

The Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation. It was unclear as of Tuesday where or how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81.