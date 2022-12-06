 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in single-car Augusta County accident

  • Updated
  • 0

A Blacksburg man died Monday night after a single-car Augusta County accident on Mount Torrey Road, three miles south of Howardsville Turnpike.

The Virginia State Police identified the victim as Stanley K. Norris, 69, of Blacksburg. He was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The 2010 Ford-150 Norris was traveling in

Was headed south on Mount Torrey Road when it ran off the left side and struck several trees.

The accident remains under investigation.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

