One person was killed Tuesday in a single-car accident in Nelson County.

The Virginia State Police said a 2006 Buick Lucerne was traveling south on Route 29 Tuesday afternoon when it ran off the left side of the road and traveled into the median.

The car then spun, hit a ditch, overturned several times, and finally stopped in the northbound lanes.

The driver, Christopher A. Murphy, 35, of Massie Mill, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger in the Buick, Jonathan C. Clark, 34, was taken to the hospital for

Treatment of minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.