Man killed, several people hurt in I-81 crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County that occurred at 1 p.m. Monday on Interstate 81 at the 222 mile marker.

A state trooper was stationary at the 221 mile marker on I-81 when he observed a 2006 Nissan Armada traveling north on the interstate. The trooper's radar registered the vehicle at 100 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. When the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens, the Nissan accelerated. Moments later the Nissan ran off the left side of the interstate and struck the guardrail. The vehicle came to rest in the median.

The driver, Jamar R. Lancaster, 41, of Washington, D.C., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

An infant male passenger, secured in a child safety seat, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A 13-year-old male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A 30-year-old male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Tavares D. Witherspoon, 39, of Washington, DC, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the state police and charges are pending.