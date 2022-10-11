Monday night fire damages empty portion of Willow Oak Plaza

Waynesboro fire investigators spent Tuesday trying to determine the cause of a fire at Willow Oak Plaza that heavily damaged an empty building the night before.

The fire was reported about 6:45 p.m. Monday when someone detected the odor of smoke coming from the former entrance of Ashley Furniture and called 911, said David Nichols, Waynesboro’s assistant fire marshal.

Nichols said the alertness of the caller saved greater damage.

“It had potential,” he said of the fire spreading to much of the shopping center located on Broad Street.

Firefighters from Waynesboro, Dooms and Augusta County knocked down the fire about 45 minutes after arriving. Nichols said the Waynesboro Fire Department remained on the scene until about 10:30 p.m. The firefighters stayed to make certain there were no other hot spots.

On Tuesday, Nichols and city firefighters were investigating the cause. Nichols said the fire started between the ceiling and roof of the former Ashley Furniture location.

Dominion Energy was on the scene Tuesday. Nichols said power was cut off to several of the businesses at the shopping center, including Ciro’s Pizza. Workers from the restaurant said there was no lunch business on Tuesday because they had no power.