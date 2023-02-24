The Virginia State Police said one person died Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in Augusta County.

Derek O. Zayas Serrano,20, of Waynesboro, was killed in the accident. The state police said Serrano was driving a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle south on Route 340 about 4 p.m.

The accident happened just north of Route 905.

The driver lost control and laid the motorcycle down on the roadway. As the motorcycle and driver slid across the roadway, the driver separated from the bike, entered the northbound lanes, and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Serrano was wearing a helmet and was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he died from his injuries Thursday night.

The driver of the Tahoe, Larry L. Herring of Elkton, was uninjured.

The accident is still under investigation.