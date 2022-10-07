One person dies in Nelson County wreck

A Scottsville woman was killed Thursday as a result of multi-vehicle crash in Nelson County.

The Virginia State Police said the accident happened at Route 151 and Route 6 about 10;14 a.m. Killed in the accident was Alexandria S. Ward, Jr., 66, of Scottsville. He was driving a 2012 BMW and died at the scene.

The state police said a 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer was going north on Route 151 when the BMW entered the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer. The BMW was traveling west on Route 6. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the left side of the road. The tractor-trailer overturned and both vehicles struck several trees.

During the crash, debris struck a 2006 Honda Civic headed south on Route 151.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Alex Matthew Otis Marston, 25, of New Market, was uninjured. The driver of the Honda, Carabantes Jose Eli Gomez, 41, of Afton, was also uninjured. Gomez and Marston were both wearing seat belts.