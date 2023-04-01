Family pets were safely evacuated Saturday morning from a house fire at 1708 Brunswick Road in Waynesboro.

According to the Waynesboro Fire Department, the occupants were not home at the time.

A neighbor saw smoke coming from a room at the house shortly after 7 a.m. and called 911. Capt. Tyler Clark of the Waynesboro Fire Department said the fire was knocked down quickly after firefighters arrived.

Clark said that the cats and dogs in the home were safely evacuated and taken for treatment.

The fire was confined to one room of the house. That room suffered both smoke and fire damage, Clark said. There was also smoke damage to other parts of the house.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Saturday morning, Clark said.