 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police investigate firing of shots in Waynesboro

  • Updated
  • 0

Waynesboro police said shots were fired but no one was injured after two people fought Wednesday night in the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue.

Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to North Poplar, but said both the alleged suspect and victim had left the scene. Police stress the incident was isolated and there is no known threat to the community.

Waynesboro detectives continue to investigate the incident to learn what led to the shooting and in an effort to determine all parties involved. So far, police have identified several parties involved.

Any person with information should call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or the Crimestoppers hotline at 800-322-2017.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian busker takes the stage with Coldplay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert