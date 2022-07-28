Police investigate firing of shots in Waynesboro

Waynesboro police said shots were fired but no one was injured after two people fought Wednesday night in the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue.

Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to North Poplar, but said both the alleged suspect and victim had left the scene. Police stress the incident was isolated and there is no known threat to the community.

Waynesboro detectives continue to investigate the incident to learn what led to the shooting and in an effort to determine all parties involved. So far, police have identified several parties involved.

Any person with information should call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or the Crimestoppers hotline at 800-322-2017.