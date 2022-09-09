State Police investigating Augusta fatality caused by a reckless driver

The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-car accident that killed a Massachusetts man Thursday and say the crash was the result of a reckless driver that caused the other car to run off Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Henry Hamel, 72, of Baldwinville, Mass., died Thursday afternoon on I-81 south when the 2006 Dodge Ram pickup he was traveling in ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. The Virginia State Police said the Dodge Van had attempted to move from the right to left lane on I-81 south when a fast-moving sedan came up the left side and caused the Dodge van to swerve.

The driver of the Dodge Van, Bette Hamel, 77, also of Baldwinville, Mass., was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The accident happened close to Route 616 in Augusta County shortly after 4 p.m.

The Virginia State Police say the fast-moving sedan was witnessed driving at excessive speeds, driving aggressively and passing other motorists on both the right and left shoulders. The vehicle was black in color, possible a Lincoln or Mercedes-Benz with tinted windows and an object dangling from the rearview mirror.

Any information about the crash or the black sedan should be relayed to (434) 352-7128 or emailed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov