State police investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Monday in Augusta County.

The accident occurred at 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225 when a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on Interstate 81 in the left lane when it encountered a male pedestrian in the travel lane.

The bus could not avoid striking the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and identification.

Anyone who may have seen a black male pedestrian walking along I-81 around 11 p.m. Monday or has any information about the crash is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at (434) 352-7128 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.