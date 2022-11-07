Stuarts Draft man dies in single-vehicle accident

A Stuarts Draft man died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday in Augusta County, according to The Virginia State Police.

Killed in the accident was Robert L. Wells, Jr., 65, of Stuarts Draft.

The state police said a 1991 Ford Taurus was headed south on Route 608 shortly after 1 a.m. when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, traveled down an embankment, overturned and caught fire.

Wells died at the scene. The state police said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.