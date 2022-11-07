 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Stuarts Draft man dies in single-vehicle accident

  • Updated
  • 0

A Stuarts Draft man died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday in Augusta County, according to The Virginia State Police.

Killed in the accident was Robert L. Wells, Jr., 65, of Stuarts Draft.

The state police said a 1991 Ford Taurus was headed south on Route 608 shortly after 1 a.m. when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, traveled down an embankment, overturned and caught fire.

Wells died at the scene. The state police said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert