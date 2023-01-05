 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three drowning victims identified, two still missing in Nelson County

  • Updated
The Virginia State Police have identified three of the victims of a submerged vehicle drowning in Nelson County last month, and said the search for two other missing people continues.

Police said a 1997 Toyota 4Runner attempted to cross the Rockfish River in a low river crossing near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. The vehicle was swept away by a strong current. Police are still trying to determine the exact date the car was washed into the river, but were summoned to the river on Dec 27. There was a report of a submerged vehicle.

Police said Christopher W. Doss, 17, of Arrington, was one of the bodies recovered on a riverbank. Also recovered were the remains of what is believed to be an 11-year-old juvenile. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond has yet to confirm the name of the juvenile.

Once the Toyota was retrieved from the Rockfish River, troopers recovered the body of Pharoah M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, from inside the vehicle.

The state police were told of two additional victims inside the Toyota – an 18-year-old male and a 12-year-old male. Virginia State Police search and recovery divers returned to the Rockfish River on Wednesday to resume the search for those two missing people.

After a daylong effort, no bodies were located. Divers are continuing to assess river water levels to decide which day is best to return and conduct another search.

Also helping with the search are the Virginia State Police Aviation Division, Virginia Department of Emergency Management search teams, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

